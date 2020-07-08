Dundrum village to bring in cyclist-friendly one-way traffic system

Dundrum village will become one-way to traffic in a bid to create more space for cyclists and pedestrians.

The move by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is in response to Covid-19 social distancing requirements.

Work will begin at the end of the month to make way for dedicated cycle lanes and increased space for pedestrians, while some bus stops and parking spaces will be relocated.

The work is expected to take five weeks.

Dundrum Village enhancement & mobility works update has been announced today -Making the village area a safer, more pleasant, accessible place for pedestrians & cyclists & businesses Full detailed information on all aspects of the plan here: https://t.co/3abMejINGa#PlaceMaking pic.twitter.com/x1UvneqB0k — dlrcc (@dlrcc) July 7, 2020

Cathaoirleach of the council, Una Power, said the changes are similar to those already implemented successfully in nearby Blackrock.

"We want to get people back out and into our villages and in order to do that safely they need to have space to move around," she said.

"We're very hopeful that this, like the measures we've taken in Blackrock, will really reopen the village and get people back in."

The design provides for a one-way flow for vehicles and cyclists from Sandyford Road (near the Don Marmion car park) northwards onto Main Street as far as the entrance to the Lidl car park.

Kilmacud Road Upper will be made one-way also for vehicles moving in a westerly direction.