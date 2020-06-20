Duffy's Circus unlikely to tour for first time since 1800s

The head of Duffy's Circus says new rules on indoor gatherings mean it is highly likely it will not tour for the first time since the 1800s.

Yesterday, the government announced there is to be a max of 50 people indoors from June 29, and 100 from July 20, as part of its updated plan to exit Covid-19 restrictions.

The Department of Health says workers at each venue are to be included in the limit.

David Duffy says opening the circus before the end of the season in October will be challenging under the rules.

“It was actually quite devastating for the circus industry as it is, I'm sure for all the arts sector, the events sector, the funfairs,” said Mr Duffy, speaking to Newstalk.

"I was getting confident but then last night’s announcement, that just knock the winds out of our sales.

“We have 50 [people] of a company, so technically that means we can't actually show to anybody.”

Mr Duffy told the station: “Yesterday evening we had a meeting here amongst the family and it's looking like now that our season isn't going to go ahead for this year."

"It's going to be quite an emotional decision, because even on a personal side, Dad is very concerned.

“He’s 91, he’s in the care home and he just wants to be back out so he can try to help us.

"This is a legacy that's been handed down for generations - so although it is a business, it's our way of life".

"I'm also totally aware that we're not the only ones in this situation, there's thousands and thousands who have been affected.”

Last night, it was announced that hairdressers and barbers will reopen on June 29, and gatherings of up to 50 people indoors will be allowed after the government brought forward a series of relaxation measures.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that after studying advice from the National Public Health and Emergency Team (NPHET), Cabinet approved the rephasing of the road map.

Mr Varadkar said that, apart from some exceptions, most things are now being moved to phase three beginning on June 29.

These include the reopening of churches and places of worship, gyms, cinemas, leisure facilities, hairdressers, beauticians and barber shops.

Mr Varadkar also said that all sporting activities, including close contact sports, can recommence.