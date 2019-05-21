Duchess of Cornwall tells well-wishers in Ireland about baby Archie

England's Duchess of Cornwall has told well-wishers in Co. Wicklow that the newest member of the royal family is “still very little”.

Camilla was greeted by a crowd of around 30 people as she toured Ireland’s oldest working mill in Avoca today. A crowd of around 30 people were on hand to welcome the duchess (Neil Hall/PA)

Well-wisher Jo Wallace was accompanied by her grandchildren, who handed over flowers to the duchess.

She passed on her congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their first child, Archie, who was born on May 6.

An embroidered blanket has been gifted to baby Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by Avoca Mills in Co. Wicklow on the visit of the Duchess of Cornwall. She described the baby to well wishers today as: “Still very little”. pic.twitter.com/XwjZeSRTSg — aoife-grace moore. (@aoifegracemoore) May 21, 2019

Camilla replied: “Yes, the new one, indeed, he’s still very little.”

Inside the mill, the duchess enjoyed demonstrations by master weavers showcasing what goes into making a famous Avoca throw.

As part of the visit, master weaver Martin Kenny, who has worked at the mill for almost 30 years, handed the loom over to Camilla, who got involved in the unique process. Afterwards, she noted that “you wouldn’t need to go to the gym” after operating the loom. The Duchess of Cornwall accepts flowers from well-wishers (Neil Hall/PA)

Mr Kenny said he was delighted to meet the duchess, who said she admired the family generations involved in weaving, and the dedication people have to their craft.

Following the tour, Camilla joined a celebratory lunch reception featuring dignitaries from Tourism Ireland, Failte Ireland and Wicklow Tourism, along with past and present Avoca employees.

Also in attendance were representatives and members from one of Avoca’s charity partners, Camphill Communities of Ireland. The label on the blanket for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie that was given to the Duchess of Cornwall (Neil Hall/PA)

Camphill provides residential and day services for people with learning disabilities through a unique model of “community living”, as well as providing weaving workshops.

During the royal visit, artwork created by the community members was presented to the duchess.

Avoca also hosted a banquet-style lunch for guests to enjoy. The duchess also received her own personalised throw (Neil Hall/PA)

At the end of her visit, Camilla was presented with an Avoca throw with her title embroidered on it. Accepting the gift, she said the label would come in helpful because “now no-one can steal it from me”.

Another throw, embroidered with the name of the UK's new royal baby – Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – was given to the duchess to pass on to new parents Harry and Meghan.

- Press Association