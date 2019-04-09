NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin's population could grow by 150k in three years - adding pressure to housing market

An aerial view of Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 09, 2019 - 07:14 AM

A new study says a hard Brexit could add to the population pressures in Dublin, with a potential population increase of 150,000

The figures would put further pressure on the housing market.

The study by Future Analytics Consulting said the population in the capital could rise by 7.5% to 11.5% depending on the severity of Brexit, according to a report in the Irish Independent.

Between 2011 and 2016, Dublin City added 27,000 residents, so the numbers in today's report would represent a huge expansion for the city.

The population of Dublin is currently about 1.2 million.

