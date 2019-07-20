News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin's Moore Street market at risk of closure, group warns

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, July 20, 2019 - 11:12 AM

The government has been told that Moore Street market is at imminent risk of closure

The Moore Street Advisory Group says that the neglect and decay of the area must be urgently addressed.

The Advisory group has put together a new report for the culture Minister Josepha Madigan that is particularly scathing about the neglect of the 200-year-old markets.

According to today's Irish Times, the group says the area is in a vicious circle of decline, with a lack of basic facilities such as toilets, and inadequate power, water, lighting and cleaning.

It says there are also increasing problems with drug dealing, illegal cigarette selling, violence and homeless people sleeping under stalls.

The group says that the fact that no new trader licences have been issued in recent years just highlights the unsatisfactory relationship between traders and Dublin City Council.

The report recommends that a new expert group should be established to lead the market’s regeneration.

