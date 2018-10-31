Dublin's MetroLink plans delayed for a third time

Plans for Dublin's MetroLink have been further delayed until the new year.

They were expected to be ready for November, but have now been pushed back with National Transport Authority saying the process is taking longer than expected.

The 26km Metro Line will go from Swords to Sandyford when completed.

Fine Gael TD for Dublin North West, Noel Rock, said things need to get moving.

He said: "It isn't good enough that the NTA, just before the summer, said that there would be a consultation published in September, that then became November, that has now become the new year.

"That's already nearly a six-month slippage at this stage. What we need is a clear guideline with clear goals and clear outcomes and let's get the shovels in the ground and let's get this project started."

He went on to describe the delays as "not good enough" and claimed they are already having a serious impact on families along the proposed route.

Mr Rock said: "Parents don't know whether or not their children will effectively be attending a school on a Metro building site, so that lack of clarity has already had an impact on their schools.

"What I want to see is a clear plan, a concrete plan and one which ensures there are strict timelines and that those timelines are adhered to because what we are seeing now is a slip, slip, slip of the timeline already, and it's simply not good enough."