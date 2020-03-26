News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin’s homeless services to get over 350 living spaces because of collapse in tourism

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, March 26, 2020 - 10:47 AM

More than 350 self-contained apartments and en-suite hotel rooms have been sourced for homeless people in Dublin.

And another 300 single occupancy beds have been added to the system, as extra steps are taken during the coronavirus crisis.

Anthony Flynn from Inner City Helping Homeless said up to 90 people are still sleeping rough each night - without access to sanitation.

"Many that normally access day services, some of those day services have clothes and some of those services have pre-prepared meals or takeaway meals...many can't wash their hands, they can't access showers and they can't wash their clothes."

The charity said outdoor showers and sanitation devices should be introduced for homeless people, saying it could save lives.

The organisation also says evicted students and prisoners being released temporarily are among those now ending up homeless.

