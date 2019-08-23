News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin's Fruit and Vegetable Market to close today after 127 years

Dublin's Fruit and Vegetable Market to close today after 127 years
Photo: Google Maps.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 09:09 AM

Dublin's historic Fruit and Vegetable market will close today after 127 years.

The site off Capel Street near Smithfield is being redeveloped, a process which could take over two years.

The Victorian building on Mary's Lane opened in 1892 as a place for wholesalers to sell their fruit and vegetables.

This morning's trading will be the last before a major redevelopment gets underway.

Dublin City Council plans to keep half of it as a wholesale market, with the other half being made up of retail space.

But those plans could change with the tender process due to start soon on what the market will become.

That process is expected to take over two years.

Although many traders will get compensation to move elsewhere, many will be sad to see one of the city's institutions close its doors.

The compensation is expected to be around €5m.

READ MORE

Green Cards no longer needed by Irish motorists in the UK after Brexit

More on this topic

CRH commits to UK business as it defends itself against activist criticismCRH commits to UK business as it defends itself against activist criticism

Graduates overlooking Irish companies in favour of multinationals, survey findsGraduates overlooking Irish companies in favour of multinationals, survey finds

Single home site buyers could tap ‘stamp duty tax refund’Single home site buyers could tap ‘stamp duty tax refund’

Hostelworld issues profit warning after disappointing summer bookingsHostelworld issues profit warning after disappointing summer bookings

TOPIC: Business in Ireland

More in this Section

60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

Spike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction awardSpike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction award

All Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festivalAll Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festival


Lifestyle

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »