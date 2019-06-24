Dublin's first co-living housing block refused planning permission

Dublin's first co-living housing block has been refused planning permission.

An Bord Pleanála says the rejected development at Cookstown Way in Tallaght is not an "acceptable living environment".

Bartra Capital wanted to build more than 200 bedrooms, with tenants sharing communal kitchen and lounge areas.

It's still waiting for a decision to be made on a second, similar development in Dún Laoghaire.

John Mark McCafferty from the housing charity Threshold says co-living developments are effectively student accommodation for young professionals.

"The phrase co-living conjures up cosiness but the reality of what developers are planning are industrial in scale," Threshold CEO, John Mark McCafferty told RTE Radio’s News at One.

Threshold described the ratio of co-living units to shared communal spaces as “a sticking point".

"How many of these interactive spaces are available? It's one thing to be a student passing through. But if you are going to be living there for many years co-living will be very limited in facilitating your life path," he added.

There is a lot of talk of affordable rental but what we are seeing in terms of planning permissions is co-living. Many argue there is a place for co-living but our question is where is the place for affordable rental?

Local residents group, Tallaght Community Council, which had objected to the development, said it was "absolutely delighted" with the decision.

"An Bord Pleanála said there was no coherent plan for the redevelopment of the industrial estate. We have planning in Tallaght with no plan - that's crazy," said Gerard Stockil, spokesperson for TCC.

"While there is room for shared living as part of an overall solution, the version we have got at the moment isn't suitable.

"The sequence should be publish the plan, ensure high tech jobs, build ordinary housing and then come back to shared living when all that is done. This is cart before the horse planning."