Dublin's first baby of 2020 is here

Dublin welcomed its first baby of the new decade this morning.

Her mother, Patience Setuke, delivered the child just 12 seconds after midnight.

The girl was born in the Rotunda Hospital and weighed just over 7 lbs.

No child has been delivered in the Coombe Hospital since midnight.

However, another girl was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital at 22 minutes past midnight.

More than 392,000 babies are expected to be born today across the world, according to UNICEF.

2.5 million newborns died in their first month of life in 2018 and UNICEF is calling on countries to invest in health workers to save babies.