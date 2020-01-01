News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin's first baby of 2020 is here

Wednesday, January 01, 2020 - 10:24 AM

Dublin welcomed its first baby of the new decade this morning.

Her mother, Patience Setuke, delivered the child just 12 seconds after midnight.

The girl was born in the Rotunda Hospital and weighed just over 7 lbs.

No child has been delivered in the Coombe Hospital since midnight.

However, another girl was born in Cork University Maternity Hospital at 22 minutes past midnight.

More than 392,000 babies are expected to be born today across the world, according to UNICEF.

2.5 million newborns died in their first month of life in 2018 and UNICEF is calling on countries to invest in health workers to save babies.

READ MORE

Minister: Hold top public servants to account

More on this topic

Victoria Beckham leads stars reflecting on past decadeVictoria Beckham leads stars reflecting on past decade

Positive New Year’s resolutions: 12 ideas to put in a family ‘happy jar’Positive New Year’s resolutions: 12 ideas to put in a family ‘happy jar’

WATCH: Australia is the latest country to welcome the New YearWATCH: Australia is the latest country to welcome the New Year

New Year’s Eve: The confusing history of our most arbitrary holidayNew Year’s Eve: The confusing history of our most arbitrary holiday


TOPIC: New Year

More in this Section

Organ donation opt-out system bill to go before Oireachtas ‘early next year’Organ donation opt-out system bill to go before Oireachtas ‘early next year’

Naval service conducts 780 boarding operations in yearNaval service conducts 780 boarding operations in year

PSNI investigate as shots fired at Belfast housePSNI investigate as shots fired at Belfast house

Victim of decapitation murder ‘was not a violent man’Victim of decapitation murder ‘was not a violent man’


Lifestyle

Moving on from being the mod who fronted bands such as the Lower Third, David Bowie released a strange yet enchanting debut album in 1967, and became something of a folky troubadour in 1969, but ultimately was proving to be something of a one-hit-wonder after ‘Space Oddity’.Tony Visconti: The Man Who Sold The World

Now that we are living in the future,gaming is no longer about ‘consoles’ and ‘controllers’. In the year 2020, we have realised that life itself is a simulation, constructed by humans long gone, who left us to fend for ourselves in the system.Game Tech: 2020 for big game hunters

In 2020, skincare is getting woke, apps will enter our lives and we're bound to see more for men too.The Skin Nerd on 2020 trends: Inclusivity, tech, and sustainability

As we step into a new decade and prepare to look ahead to what 2020 has in store, let's take a style trip down memory lane and the red carpet looks that defined 2019. Carolyn Moore reports.2019 – A Year in Red Carpet Style

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »