News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin's College Green to be pedestrianised today

Dublin's College Green to be pedestrianised today
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, July 21, 2019 - 07:50 AM

Dubliners are being urged to come out and enjoy College Green this weekend for the first of three car-free Sundays in a row.

This is despite An Bord Pleanála’s refusal of a plan to pedestrianise the area.

Dame Street will be closed to traffic from the Georges Street down to Trinity, but traffic going around the front of the college towards Nassau Street will operate as normal.

Dublin City Council is putting on a range of family-friendly events in the area from midday.

Green Party councillor for the South West Inner City, Michael Pidgeon, says he wants the area to be permanently pedestrianised.

"The idea is to take back the College Green to make sure that rather than just being a junction it's going to be a civic plaza," he said.

"It's going to be a place that you can spend some time with friends and family, a place for tourists to wander around, and the idea is that for the next three Sundays we're going to get that.

"It's about making sure it's not just the next three Sundays, it's actually every single day forever as we want to make the square permanently a pedestrianised place," he said.

READ MORE

Tánaiste warns no-deal Brexit will ‘devastate’ Northern Ireland economy

More on this topic

€400m stretch of Wexford motorway to be officially opened today€400m stretch of Wexford motorway to be officially opened today

Permanent cameras to be installed in Dublin to combat breaking red lightsPermanent cameras to be installed in Dublin to combat breaking red lights

Dublin drivers travel at slowest city centre speeds in the worldDublin drivers travel at slowest city centre speeds in the world

Urgent: Unclog our roads - City streets gridlockedUrgent: Unclog our roads - City streets gridlocked

College GreenTOPIC: Traffic changes

More in this Section

Gardaí seize guns and ammunition in raids in Drogheda, Dublin and LimerickGardaí seize guns and ammunition in raids in Drogheda, Dublin and Limerick

Meath Gardaí search for missing 15-year-old girlMeath Gardaí search for missing 15-year-old girl

Calls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court rulingCalls for Govt to pause naturalisation applications after court ruling

Gardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locallyGardaí continue to question man as Dublin stabbing victim named locally


Lifestyle

Celebrate the anniversary by finding lift off without even leaving the earth, at these stateside visitor centres and museums, says Sarah Marshall.America’s top space-age attractions to celebrate 50 years since the moon landing

For bookworms and classic movie buffs, the notion of a London park will forever conjure up images of Mary Poppins with the Banks children in tow.Inside/ Out: Park life is looking up in London by Eve Kelliher

“Does anyone want to be my friend?” roared my five year old as he walked into the playground at our French campsite on holidays.Learner Dad: 'It can be heartbreaking watching your kids try make friends on holiday'

These handy product edits are so useful for travelling, says Katie Wright.Palettes pack a punch: The travel must have

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »