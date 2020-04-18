News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dubliner €500k richer after winning EuroMillions Plus prize

Dubliner €500k richer after winning EuroMillions Plus prize
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, April 18, 2020 - 03:38 PM

An Irish EuroMillions player is €500,000 richer this morning after winning the EuroMillions Plus prize last night.

Residents in south Dublin have been urged to check their tickets today after one lucky player scored the big win.

The ticket was purchased at the SuperValu store in Walkinstown, Dublin 12

While last night’s €67 million EuroMillions jackpot was won by a lucky player in the UK, there were two Irish winners of the 'Match 5' prize of €16,606.

READ MORE

EuroMillions player in UK claims €61m jackpot

Those winning tickets were bought at Lynch’s Foodstore in Tullyallen, Co. Louth and the Spar store in the Village Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The National Lottery has extended the deadline people have to claim a prize due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We encourage all of our EuroMillions players who purchased a ticket for Friday night’s draw to check their tickets carefully," a spokesperson said.

At home, tonight's Lotto jackpot is €9.8m.

[lotto]17/04/2020[/lotto]

More on this topic

EuroMillions player in UK claims €61m jackpotEuroMillions player in UK claims €61m jackpot

Single winner of €61m EuroMillions jackpot Single winner of €61m EuroMillions jackpot

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

No winner as €8m Lotto rolls overNo winner as €8m Lotto rolls over


Lunchtime News Wrap

Stay on top of the latest news with our Lunchtime Latest newsletters

Sign up

TOPIC: Lotto

More in this Section

10% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-1910% of Dublin Fire Brigade self-isolating due to Covid-19

Flying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr HolohanFlying workers into Ireland goes against public health advice, says Dr Holohan

Gardaí discover identity of person whose leg washed up on Donegal beachGardaí discover identity of person whose leg washed up on Donegal beach

Three men arrested following incident in DundalkThree men arrested following incident in Dundalk


Lifestyle

This week’s recipes are designed to help you use up fruit, particularly if you have bananas or other fruit piling up in the house.Michelle Darmody: Using up fruit in baking

Des O’Sullivan reports on a changed market.Global audience as Beatles lyrics sell for $910,000

Thomas Barr is not about to let his Olympic dream fade. Just one look at the deeply inked five-ring tattoo on his upper right arm will tell you as much.The Shape I'm in: Hurdler, Thomas Barr

The incidence of type 1 diabetes is rising globally, especially in Ireland. Sharon Ní Chonchúir talks to a family that has learned to live with the condition.Living with type 1 diabetes: 'It makes life a little more complicated'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 15, 2020

  • 7
  • 19
  • 33
  • 37
  • 39
  • 42
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »