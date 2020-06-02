News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Zoo opens for first time in 11 weeks, with social distancing in place

Dublin Zoo opens for first time in 11 weeks, with social distancing in place
Dublin Zoo been closed since March 12 in line with public health advice.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, June 02, 2020 - 08:01 AM

Dublin Zoo reopens today on a trial basis with a range of new measures in place.

The zoo been closed since March 12 in line with public health advice.

For the first time in 11 weeks, members of the public will be able to visit one of the city's most popular attractions.

The animals in Dublin Zoo have been without human admirers since March 12, but now people will be allowed in in limited numbers and are only permitted to walk in one direction, to allow for social distancing

Tickets are available by prebooking online only and there are just two visiting periods a day, with a maximum of 500 people allowed in per session.

The first of those begins at 9.30am and ends at 1pm. The second session is from 2pm until 5.30pm.

All internal and enclosed spaces such as shops and animal houses will remain closed for now.

READ MORE

Covid-19 death toll sparks calls to expand Fair Deal to provide elder care in the home


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

More in this Section

Family and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in DublinFamily and friends concerned for man, 42, missing in Dublin

Stormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extensionStormont executive fails to agree position on Brexit extension

Shielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under controlShielding advice in Northern Ireland to change next week if transmission rate under control

Coronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbersCoronavirus cases reach 25,000 as Siptu calls for health worker infection numbers


Lifestyle

Every parent eventually reaches that weird milestone where their children discover that their mother or father had a life before kids. For Cork musician John “Haggis” Hegarty it came this April, when his 17-year-old son walked in clutching a copy of the Irish Examiner.Emperor of Ice Cream: Cork band reunite for another scoop

Louis Theroux, best known for his TV documentaries, is, like the rest of us, being forced to improvise and so has started a podcast, Grounded with Louis Theroux.Podcast Corner: Louis Theroux and Ross Kemp zoom into action

Gavin James is preparing for what is probably the strangest challenge of his live-gigging career to date: performing to a sea of cars at his upcoming Live at the Drive In gigs.Gavin James: All revved up for drive-in gigs

The Government last week reminded anyone receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP), put in place as an emergency response to layoffs made in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, that they could be liable for a tax bill at the end of the year.Making Cents: Working out if you will face a tax bill because of Covid-19 supports

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »