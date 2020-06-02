Dublin Zoo opens for first time in 11 weeks, with social distancing in place

Dublin Zoo reopens today on a trial basis with a range of new measures in place.

The zoo been closed since March 12 in line with public health advice.

For the first time in 11 weeks, members of the public will be able to visit one of the city's most popular attractions.

The animals in Dublin Zoo have been without human admirers since March 12, but now people will be allowed in in limited numbers and are only permitted to walk in one direction, to allow for social distancing

Tickets are available by prebooking online only and there are just two visiting periods a day, with a maximum of 500 people allowed in per session.

The first of those begins at 9.30am and ends at 1pm. The second session is from 2pm until 5.30pm.

All internal and enclosed spaces such as shops and animal houses will remain closed for now.