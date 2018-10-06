Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin woman to take on world's longest uphill cycle

Saturday, October 06, 2018 - 01:20 PM

A 45-year-old Dublin woman is taking on the world's longest up-hill cycle this December.

Entrepreneur Sinead Kennedy will head to Colombia in 13 weeks to cycle the Alto De Letras.

The Alto De Letras is an 80-kilometre bike ride that starts in severe heat and ends in freezing temperatures, over 4,000 metres above sea level.

Sinead is documenting her challenge and her training regime on the run-up to the tour on YouTube in order to encourage others to get outside their own comfort zones.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Sinead KennedyColombiaCyclistCycle

Related Articles

Why sport must be enshrined in the constitution

Working life with Billy Burke: 'I like to make sure the graves are well kept'

Taking control: Why we all need a living will

Rock on: Singer Rob Strong on continuing to perform in his 70s

More in this Section

Police in the North appeal for information following Belfast robbery

Over 2000 gather at service to honour organ donors and their families

'I had my honeymoon in Vincent's' - Designer Helen Cody tells of six-hour cancer surgery

Lucky Limerick player scoops €156,385 in EuroMillions Draw


Breaking Stories

Theatre review: A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man, Pavilion, Dun Laoghaire

Live music review: Ólafur Arnalds, Cork Opera House

Steps to bring lacklustre lawns back to life

Going nuts about nuts

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 03, 2018

    • 1
    • 15
    • 22
    • 27
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »