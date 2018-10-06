Dublin woman to take on world's longest uphill cycle

A 45-year-old Dublin woman is taking on the world's longest up-hill cycle this December.

Entrepreneur Sinead Kennedy will head to Colombia in 13 weeks to cycle the Alto De Letras.

The Alto De Letras is an 80-kilometre bike ride that starts in severe heat and ends in freezing temperatures, over 4,000 metres above sea level.

Sinead is documenting her challenge and her training regime on the run-up to the tour on YouTube in order to encourage others to get outside their own comfort zones.

- Digital Desk