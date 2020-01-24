News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin woman missing for six days

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 24, 2020 - 08:49 AM

Gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Jade Kenny.

Jade, 23, was last seen on Sunday, January 19 in the Dublin 8 area.

Her family are concerned for her wellbeing and have sought Garda assitance in locating her.

Jade is described as being 5'1" and is of slight build.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Jade was wearing a black jacket, grey jeans and white runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 6669400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

