Dublin village announces new one-way system for cars as Covid-19 measure

The new system will be in place from June 8. Picture: Dlr.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Temporary Covid-19 measures are expected to be announced for more towns and villages across south Dublin in the coming days.

It is after Dun Laoghaire Rathdown county council announced a new one-way system for cars would be introduced in Blackrock Village on June 8.

Walkers and cyclists will get more dedicated space on the main street, while shops and restaurants are also to benefit.

The council's Director of Infrastructure and Climate Change, Robert Burns, says it will depend on the community whether the temporary changes are kept on.

He says: "These measures are going out on a temporary basis as long as we are living with Covid-19 and social distancing.

"It really would be too early to say how long that would be in place.

"When we say temporary that could be a number of months but it could be 12 or 18 months as long as Covid-19 is there."

