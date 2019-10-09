News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin to get new train station and longer Luas trams

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 06:59 AM

Funding has been promised for a long-awaited new Dublin train station.

Yesterday's Budget also included State spending for longer Luas trams.

Planning permission was approved for Pelletstown train station last year, 20 years after the stop was first proposed.

The station on the Maynooth line, between Ashtown and Broombridge, yesterday saw funds for its construction promised in the Budget.

The finance plan also outlined money for eight new longer trams and tram extensions for the green line, that will be delivered next year.

The Government committed to continue funding capital projects such as Bus Connects, the MetroLink and the Dart expansion programme.

Also, council street charging points are to double and fast-charging points are to be added at taxi ranks and transport hubs.

