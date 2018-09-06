Home»Breaking News»ireland

Dublin to get more than 2,000 affordable homes at 10 sites

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - 07:05 AM

More than 2,000 affordable homes are set to be built in Dublin almost three years after the move was announced by the Government.

The properties will be aimed at people who do not earn enough to secure a mortgage, and also do not qualify for social housing.

According to The Irish Times, the 2,117 homes will be built on 10 sites owned by Dublin City Council.

They include O'Devaney Gardens in the north inner city, Oscar Traynor Road, Darndale, Cherry Orchard and the planned new village on the Poolbeg peninsula.

    Affordable home locations - number of houses

  • Ballymun - 200

  • Cherry Orchard - 500

  • Poolbeg Strategic Development Zone - 500

  • Oblate Fathers land in Belcamp and Darndale - 300

  • Finglas – 200

  • O’Devaney Gardens and Oscar Traynor Road - 329

  • Ó Cualann Cohousing Alliance - 88


