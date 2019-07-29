News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin teen wins $50,000 at Fortnite World Cup

The Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York hosts the Fortnite World Cup finals (Epic Games/PA)
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 29, 2019 - 07:06 AM

Dublin teenager Josh Juliano placed 58th in the Fortnite World Cup solo event last night.

Josh,17, will take home prize money of $50,000 following the competition.

Just 100 players qualified for the event in New York after being whittled down from around 40 million who attempted to qualify for the tournament

The $3m prize pool was the largest purse in the history of e-sports.

16-year-old American Kyle Giersdorf won the solo event of the competition in the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, which hosts the US Open tennis tournament.

More than 30 countries were represented at the finals, which will also feature a duo competition for pairs and a “creative” tournament where teams of four will aim to complete different in-game trials.

The online battle royale game has become a popular culture sensation since its launch two years ago – more than 250 million people have played the game

Josh, who plays under the username "lolb0om", made it down to the last six players to be eliminated in the final seconds of the tournament's last match.

Writing on Twitter he said: "Sad I performed badly on the day, but still really happy to get to play against the Top 100 players in the world and be on stage. Hopefully I will do better in more tournaments to come."

