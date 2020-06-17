News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin teen, 16, placed on probation for storing €35,000 worth of cannabis

Judge Nolan placed the boy under a two year probation bond during which he must engage with the Probation Service.
By Isabel Hayes
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 - 02:40 PM

A 16-year-old boy who was caught holding €35,000 worth of cannabis in two cars has been placed on a two year probation bond.

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of allowing two vehicles under his control to be used for the sale and supply of drugs at his Dublin home on May 20 last year.

Judge Martin Nolan said the boy had presumably been holding the drugs in order to make some kind of gain. He said holding €35,000 worth of drugs was a serious crime.

However, he accepted the boy was young at the time. “Children of this age can be immature,” he said.

Judge Nolan placed the boy under a two year probation bond during which he must engage with the Probation Service.

“Do you understand you must co-operate fully with the Probation Service and not get into trouble? If you don't co-operate or commit crime you could come back before the court to be sentenced,” Judge Nolan advised the boy.

The teenager nodded to acknowledge that he understood. The fact that he is under a probation bond means that he will now not have a criminal conviction.

Earlier, Garda Peter Morris told Dara Hayes BL, prosecuting, that on the morning in question, gardaí executed a search warrant at the boy's house, where he was present with his grandmother.

The boy had been in bed, and while he was getting dressed, gardaí noticed he dropped two car keys belonging to cars parked outside his house.

When the cars were searched, gardaí found school bags stuffed with just under 1.8kg of cannabis herb.

When questioned by gardaí, the boy admitted he had been holding the drugs for someone. He told gardaí he had been “forced” into holding the drugs. “I got dragged in, little by little,” he told gardaí.

The boy has no previous convictions.

Cathleen Noctor SC, defending, told the court that her client's case was one of a number of cases that have come before the courts involving younger children holding drugs.

She said the boy left school at the age of 15. He was a promising football player until he damaged his knee in a car crash. He then started smoking cannabis.

“He was a child who was making a meaningful contribution to society until the road traffic accident,” Ms Noctor said. 

She said the boy's parents separated two years ago but are now living together again to support their son. 

Both parents were present in court.

