Dublin TD criticises NTA for establishing first ever 24-hour public bus route in Cork

Saturday, January 19, 2019 - 03:16 PM

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has faced sharp criticism after setting up the State's first 24-hour public bus route in Cork.

Dublin has been without late buses on weeknights since 2008 when Nitelink services were axed as an austerity measure.

Noel Rock

Plans to trial 24-hour routes in Dublin were announced in 2016 and again last year but so far, none have taken place.

Dublin North West TD Noel Rock said the NTA needed to get its priorities straight.

"We have flights coming into and out of Dublin Airport 18 hours a day, so workers and passengers in their thousands do need to get to Dublin Airport 24 hours a day," said Mr Rock.

"Incredibly, the NTA has prioritised the Ballincollig to Carrigaline service in Cork as the first 24-hour service in the State instead of a 24-hour bus service being delivered from Dublin city centre to the airport, as long-promised by the NTA."

The NTA says it's "actively considering" a 24-hour Dublin Bus service to the airport and on other major city routes, but no final decision had been made yet.


