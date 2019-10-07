Dublin store celebrates selling €2.5m EuroMillions ticket as search for winner continues

A SuperValu store in Dublin is celebrating after it sold the winning €2.5m EuroMillions ticket.

The lucky ticket holder matched five numbers and one Lucky Star to win €2,521,015 in Friday's draw.

The player was just one number short of the €190m jackpot.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Thursday October 3 at Kane’s/McCartney’s SuperValu store in Donabate, Co Dublin.

The National Lottery confirmed that it is still waiting to hear from the lucky ticketholder.

A fresh appeal has been issued to players in North County Dublin to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winners.

Meanwhile, Tuesday's EuroMillions is heading for a historic 'must be won' giveaway.

The huge prize must be won as the jackpot has rolled to a maximum five draws at the €190m cap.

Celebrations at the winning store. Picture: MacInnes Photography

The current EuroMillions jackpot has been rolling since Tuesday, July 23.

For the first time in the history of the game, the jackpot is guaranteed to be won or shared at lower prize tiers, at which there is a winner.

This means that if there is no winner of the €190 million jackpot on Tuesday, October 8, the full value of the jackpot will flow down to the next prize tier, with a possibility of multiple millionaires across the entire EuroMillions community.

"For the first time in the history of the EuroMillions game, we have reached the €190m maximum jackpot cap for five draws which means that Tuesday’s €190m draw is an extra special, must be won event," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

If there is no winner of Tuesday’s jackpot prize, the entire jackpot will be shared at the next prize tier at which there are winners.

"While the €190m jackpot on offer is truly life changing, the additional prize excess which will flow down to lower prize tiers could create even more multi-millionaires in Ireland on Tuesday night."

The €190m cap has been won twice before, in Portugal in October 2014 and by a player in the UK in August 2012.