Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

A store in Dublin is celebrating today after they sold a winning €1m EuroMillions ticket in Friday's draw.

The Quick Pick ticket scooped the prize by having the winning code in the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

The ticket was sold at the Centra store on Main Street in Blackrock last Friday, the day of the draw.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning code found on the winning EuroMillions ticket is IHNR69611.

Store owner Jim Kenny said he plans to celebrate the win by sharing his winning bonus with all of the staff members.

"There is a massive buzz about the store this morning and we certainly sent chins wagging when we popped open the bubbly on the main street this morning," he said.

"It’s a very community orientated store so we’re getting a lot of customers coming into us today to enquire about the €1m prize.

"We’ve been in business in the centre of the town since 1997 and this is our biggest National Lottery prize to date."

A National Lottery spokesperson added: "If you are the winner of the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize of €1 million, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize."

There was no winner of the €84m jackpot on Friday, which now rolls to €90m this Tuesday.