News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket

Dublin store celebrates selling €1m winning EuroMillions ticket
Staff at the Centra store in Blackrock, Co Dublin celebrate after they sold the winning ticket for last Friday’s EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ top prize of €1m. Picture: MacInnes Photography
By Steve Neville
Monday, January 13, 2020 - 09:45 PM

A store in Dublin is celebrating today after they sold a winning €1m EuroMillions ticket in Friday's draw.

The Quick Pick ticket scooped the prize by having the winning code in the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’.

The ticket was sold at the Centra store on Main Street in Blackrock last Friday, the day of the draw.

The ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning code found on the winning EuroMillions ticket is IHNR69611.

Store owner Jim Kenny said he plans to celebrate the win by sharing his winning bonus with all of the staff members.

"There is a massive buzz about the store this morning and we certainly sent chins wagging when we popped open the bubbly on the main street this morning," he said.

"It’s a very community orientated store so we’re getting a lot of customers coming into us today to enquire about the €1m prize.

"We’ve been in business in the centre of the town since 1997 and this is our biggest National Lottery prize to date."

A National Lottery spokesperson added: "If you are the winner of the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ prize of €1 million, be sure to sign the back of the ticket, keep it safe and contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to come to the Winner’s Room and collect your prize."

There was no winner of the €84m jackpot on Friday, which now rolls to €90m this Tuesday.

READ MORE

Storm Brendan: 9,000 without power as 'energetic system' begins to clear away

More on this topic

Ticket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpotTicket sold in Dublin wins EuroMillions 'Ireland Only' €1m jackpot

The EuroMillions results are in... The EuroMillions results are in...

€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present€224k EuroMillions winner plans to donate to charity; Kerry woman's €100k ticket was Christmas present

Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'Unclaimed €500k EuroMillions Plus prize to 'increase funds raised for good causes'


TOPIC: EuroMillions

More in this Section

'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time'No way to treat a hero': Luke Kelly statue targeted by vandals for second time

Man, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in DroghedaMan, 30s, injured after shots fired at taxi in Drogheda

Demands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulanceDemands for HSE to bail out Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance

Johnson urged to keep funding windfall promise to support powersharingJohnson urged to keep funding windfall promise to support powersharing


Lifestyle

This month we are looking at ways to fulfil financial New Year’s resolutions. Buying a home of one’s own is a milestone in life but there are plenty of hurdles to overcome first.Making Cents: Get your house in order before seeking a mortgage

An interactive chart tracks the distribution of food businesses, revealing shocking insights into patterns influencing our choices, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Mapping Cork’s foodscape: The patterns that influence our food choices

Have You Heard George’s Podcast was one of the big winners of the end-of-year lists, topping a number of critics’ polls as the podcast of the year.Podcast Corner: Fresh approach puts George top of the list

Joe Kelly went viral while feeding a lamb, but it’s his bog oak sculptures that are now grabbing attention, writes Pet O’Connell.Art provides shear pleasure for sheep farmer

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 15
  • 20
  • 22
  • 24
  • 45
  • 14

Full Lotto draw results »