News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin shooting victim known to Gardaí who are investigating link to March murder

Dublin shooting victim known to Gardaí who are investigating link to March murder
Members of the gardaí cover the vehicle in which the man was shot to preserve it for evidence. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, September 05, 2019 - 06:48 AM

A man seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin is in a stable condition in hospital.

Up to 10 shots were fired at him in a car in Lucan yesterday afternoon, and two cars were found burnt out nearby.

The man, aged 42, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, after being hit in the body, head and arms as he sat in his car on Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, a short distance from his home at around 1.50pm.

He managed to run from his car into a neighbour’s house, who called the emergency services.

The victim is known to the Gardaí, but has no major convictions.

The victim is thought to have been a friend of David Chen Lynch. The 42-year-old drug dealer and money launderer was shot dead outside his home at Foxdene estate in nearby Clondalkin last March.

They are investigating if the latest gangland shooting in west Dublin is connected with a gun murder in the area last March.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, but it appears gunmen were waiting in a car for him to return home.

The getaway car was found burned out nearby and a second car has also been recovered after being set on fire.

Local TD Eoin Ó Broin says residents are stunned by the shooting.

Mr Ó Broin said: "This is deeply shocking news and it will create a very widespread sense of fear in the community. It's a very settled residential area, it has a very young population with lots of children, there is a nearby park which has sports and recreational activities.

"So I unreservedly condemn the shooting and I would urge anybody with information to pass it on immediately to the guards."

More on this topic

Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold Cork Farmer focuses on increasing milk yield and reducing workload with Eornagold

Large blast rocks Afghan capital near embassies districtLarge blast rocks Afghan capital near embassies district

30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan30 injured as train and truck collide on crossing in Japan

Texas inmate executed for killing two women in 2003Texas inmate executed for killing two women in 2003

ShootingDublin

More in this Section

No winner of Lotto jackpotNo winner of Lotto jackpot

Man dies following Co Down road crashMan dies following Co Down road crash

Agriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talksAgriculture Committee calls for retailers to be included in beef talks

Barnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continueBarnier pulls out of Belfast appearance as Brexit negotiations continue


Lifestyle

Vermont-born singer-songwriter Sam Amidon will be in Cork next week to performing his tribute to Harry Smith and “his wild and woolly Anthology of American Folk Music”. The gig takes place at Live St Luke’s as part of the Sounds From A Safe Harbour festival on Sunday, Sept 15, at 5.30pm.A Question of taste: Sam Amidon

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 04, 2019

  • 7
  • 22
  • 27
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »