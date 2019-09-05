Dublin shooting victim known to Gardaí who are investigating link to March murder

A man seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin is in a stable condition in hospital.

Up to 10 shots were fired at him in a car in Lucan yesterday afternoon, and two cars were found burnt out nearby.

The man, aged 42, was taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, after being hit in the body, head and arms as he sat in his car on Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan, a short distance from his home at around 1.50pm.

He managed to run from his car into a neighbour’s house, who called the emergency services.

The victim is known to the Gardaí, but has no major convictions.

The victim is thought to have been a friend of David Chen Lynch. The 42-year-old drug dealer and money launderer was shot dead outside his home at Foxdene estate in nearby Clondalkin last March.

They are investigating if the latest gangland shooting in west Dublin is connected with a gun murder in the area last March.

The circumstances of the shooting are not yet clear, but it appears gunmen were waiting in a car for him to return home.

The getaway car was found burned out nearby and a second car has also been recovered after being set on fire.

Local TD Eoin Ó Broin says residents are stunned by the shooting.

Mr Ó Broin said: "This is deeply shocking news and it will create a very widespread sense of fear in the community. It's a very settled residential area, it has a very young population with lots of children, there is a nearby park which has sports and recreational activities.

"So I unreservedly condemn the shooting and I would urge anybody with information to pass it on immediately to the guards."