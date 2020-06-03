News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Dublin set to introduce 30km/h speed limit across city due to Covid-19

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 03, 2020 - 08:03 AM

Speed limits are to be cut to 30km/h across Dublin city as part of the council's response to the Covid-19 crisis.

The temporary measures will be discussed by the Transport committee later, before going to a full council meeting.

30km/h speed limits were due to be introduced in all residential areas across Dublin city by September.

However, this new plan will see a reduction in speeds extended to include most major arterial routes, in order to protect the larger numbers of walkers, cyclists and vulnerable road users moving around the city.

The changes would see speeds cut on the likes of Rathmines Road, Harold's Cross Road, Dorset Street and the Phibsborough Road.

The likes of the Crumlin Road and Amiens Street are set to retain their 50km/h limit.

