Dublin school to reopen for classes following shooting

A West Dublin school that was the scene of a shooting yesterday will reopen for classes this morning.

Two men narrowly escaped injury in the shooting outside Riversdale Community College in Blanchardstown just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A gunman fired shots at a man in his 20s and a 17-year-old youth as they waited to collect a student.

Local Labour TD Joan Burton's calling on the Taoiseach to do more to tackle crime in his own constituency in West Dublin.

Gardaí conducting searches in Corduff following shooting incident this afternoon. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Deputy Burton wants Leo Varadkar to bring in more community policing to protect children in the area.

She said: "Th teachers in both primary and secondary school are extremely concerned for the safety of young people.

"This is the Taoiseach's constituency. If we can't have adequate community gardaí in a constituency that is represented by the Taoiseach...what community in Ireland can have adequate policing?"

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.