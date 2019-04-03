NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dublin school to reopen for classes following shooting

Gardaí conduct searches of vehicles in Corduff. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, April 03, 2019 - 07:06 AM

A West Dublin school that was the scene of a shooting yesterday will reopen for classes this morning.

Two men narrowly escaped injury in the shooting outside Riversdale Community College in Blanchardstown just after 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

A gunman fired shots at a man in his 20s and a 17-year-old youth as they waited to collect a student.

Local Labour TD Joan Burton's calling on the Taoiseach to do more to tackle crime in his own constituency in West Dublin.

Gardaí conducting searches in Corduff following shooting incident this afternoon. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Deputy Burton wants Leo Varadkar to bring in more community policing to protect children in the area.

She said: "Th teachers in both primary and secondary school are extremely concerned for the safety of young people.

"This is the Taoiseach's constituency. If we can't have adequate community gardaí in a constituency that is represented by the Taoiseach...what community in Ireland can have adequate policing?"

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station.

READ MORE

DUP accuses Theresa May of sub-contracting future of Brexit to Corbyn

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for witnesses to Dublin shooting as victim remains in critical condition

Man critically injured in Dublin shooting named locally

More in this Section

Former CervicalCheck head warned free rechecks would 'fundamentally undermine the screening programme'

Cabinet briefed on Irish preparedness for Brexit

Government talks on border arrangements set to intensify

CUH in ‘black escalation’ as 70 patients wait on trolleys


Lifestyle

The Skin Nerd: Exfoliation nation- no more need to grit and bear it

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »