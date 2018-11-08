Dublin school remains closed as work continues on structural defects

Home»Breaking News»ireland

Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 07:00 AM

One of the Dublin schools at the centre of the controversy over structural problems is to remain closed today.

The decision not to re-open St Luke's National School in Tyrellstown was made at the request of parents, after an inspection.

It was one of the schools constructed by Western Building Systems that needs structural repairs.

The nearby Tyrrelstown Educate Together will partially re-open for junior classes, while older pupils at Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada in Lucan will return to their school today.

Around 300 pupils will have classes on the ground floor of their school building at Tyrrelstown Educate Together National School, while senior pupils at Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada will be bussed or walked to a nearby secondary school.

Lisa O’Hagan is a parent who visited St Luke's yesterday, and she said: "There are boxes around the windows, so the kids can't really get access to the windows to get them open.

"The beams in the ceiling, you could basically see everything."


