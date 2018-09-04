Dublin school investigating claims pupils paid women for sex during trip abroad

The Department of Education says schools have a responsibility to keep students safe while on school tours.

A spokesperson was responding to queries after it is alleged that two students from a Dublin fee-paying school paid for sex with prostitutes during an overseas trip.

Details of this alleged incident emerged on social media over the weekend.

File photo.

According to reports, the students left their accommodation without permission and went to a bar where they were introduced to the women.

It is understood that the school is considering disciplinary action against the teacher who was responsible for the welfare of the students.

Responding to queries about the incident, the Department of Education, referred to its advice to schools in relation to tours.

It says that educational tours are a matter for each individual school authority and it is the responsibility of each school to ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place while children are participating.

Meanwhile, the HSE says it is important to get tested if you think you have an STI and to always practice safe sex.

Digital Desk