Dublin Rape Crisis Centre fears domestic abuse 'worse than ever' amid Covid-19 lockdown

Noeline Blackwell, Chief Executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, said the crisis is having a major impact on victims.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 18, 2020 - 04:03 PM

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre fears domestic abuse was worse than ever during the Covid-19 lockdown.

More than 3,100 incidents of sexual assault, rape and defilement were recorded in the 12 months leading up to the end of March, marking a year-on-year drop of 4.6%.

Gardaí have recently said they have handled 25% more calls for help in domestic abuse cases this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ms Blackwell said: "It will take a little while to identify how damaging the lockdown has been for those who are victims of intimate abuse in their own homes or near their own homes.

"That happens. We fear that during the lockdown it was worse than ever."

