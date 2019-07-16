News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre calls for more state funding to deal with sexual violence ‘epidemic’

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre calls for more state funding to deal with sexual violence ‘epidemic’
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 01:01 PM

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) has called for more state funding to deal with the “public health epidemic of sexual violence” in Ireland and cope with increased demand for its services.

The organisation’s latest annual report showed the number of people contacting the centre who had suffered rape and other sexual violence increased last year.

In 2018, 13,949 people contacted the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The figures represented an increase of 4% on the previous year.

Of those, more than 13,300 contacted the centre through the 24-hour helpline, equating to some 270 people contacting the helpline every week.

More than 500 people received face-to-face therapy appointments.

DRCC chief executive Noeline Blackwell said the Government must deal with the “public health epidemic of sexual violence we’re now recognising”.

“There needs to be a whole of government approach with proper funds invested,” she told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

“That’s not only good for the people who are victims, it’s actually good for us as a society as well.”

Ms Blackwell added that while the problem of sexual violence had always existed, there was now a greater awareness of it.

The report also found that some 77% of the callers to the helpline were women, while 22% were men.

More than half of those who contacted the helpline were first-time contacts.

A third of people who disclosed the type of abuse suffered said that they had been victims of childhood sexual abuse.

At this point, demand for the DRCC’s services is higher than it has been for many years because more people than ever are disclosing and seeking help

Almost a fifth of adult rape victims said their abuser was a boyfriend or a partner.

The centre said a recent 10% increase in state funding will help extend its services, but it will not meet what the DRCC believes will be an “ever growing demand”.

DRCC chairwoman Ann Marie Gill said: “At this point, half-way through 2019, demand for the DRCC’s services is higher than it has been for many years because more people than ever are disclosing and seeking help. The reality is that people need support in greater numbers than ever.”

The centre also said that in the absence of firm data, it was impossible to say whether the increase in demand for its services was due to an increase in the level of rape and other sexual abuse, or because of a growing recognition by victims that they are not to blame.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre’s 24-hour helpline can be contacted on 1800-77-88-88.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Ireland ‘in grip of sexual violence crisis’; Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services soar

More on this topic

Ireland ‘in grip of sexual violence crisis’; Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services soarIreland ‘in grip of sexual violence crisis’; Rape Crisis Centre sees demand for services soar

Rape cases increased by almost 80% since 2014Rape cases increased by almost 80% since 2014

Taxi driver case prompts concerns over enforceability of bail conditions in sexual offence casesTaxi driver case prompts concerns over enforceability of bail conditions in sexual offence cases

Justice Minister launches 'No Excuses' campaign highlighting sexual harassment attitudesJustice Minister launches 'No Excuses' campaign highlighting sexual harassment attitudes

IrelandTOPIC: Rape crisis

More in this Section

Man's body recovered from river in Co DonegalMan's body recovered from river in Co Donegal

Sister of murdered Jason Corbett says images of his death 'are imprinted in her mind forever'Sister of murdered Jason Corbett says images of his death 'are imprinted in her mind forever'

Scientists discover protein which can repair damaged blood vessels, Irish study findsScientists discover protein which can repair damaged blood vessels, Irish study finds

Public trust in Gardaí has increased since 2016, survey findsPublic trust in Gardaí has increased since 2016, survey finds


Lifestyle

It will be 40 years next month since the death of JG Farrell.Paying tribute to Booker Prize winner who drowned in West Cork 40 years ago

It’s called Kunfunadhoo and we really don’t understand why we’re not there right now.Take a look at the idyllic Maldives island where Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are honeymooning

The French theme park proves it’s king of the swingers with an intoxicating new summer season, says Damon Smith.The Lion King & Jungle Festival at Disneyland Paris is set to be a roaring success

Dry gardening expert Olivier Filippi says aiming for drought-defying plants and techniques is key. By Hannah Stephenson.Step away from the hosepipe: 6 tips to help your garden thrive through a dry summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »