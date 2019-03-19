NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Dublin ranks in top 20 most expensive cities in the world

Aerial view of Dublin
Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 09:57 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Dublin has ranked 19th in the list of the world's most expensive cities.

Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore tied for the top spot in the Economist Intelligence Unit's 2019 Worldwide Cost of Living Survey.

The annual index compares the cost of goods and services, including food, transport and rent in 133 cities around the world.

Zurich, Geneva, Osaka, Seoul, Copenhagen, New York, Tel Aviv and Los Angeles make up the top ten.

Top 10 most expensive cities

  • 1= Singapore
  • 1= Paris, France
  • 1= Hong Kong
  • 4 Zurich, Switzerland
  • 5= Geneva, Switzerland
  • 5= Osaka, Japan
  • 7= Seoul, South Korea
  • 7= Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 7= New York
  • 10= Los Angeles
  • 10= Tel Aviv, Israel

The cheapest cities to live in are Caracas, Venezuela; Damascus, Syria; Tashkent, Uzbekistan; Almaty, Kazakhstan and Bangalore, India

