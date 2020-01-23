News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin ranked 120th of 150 best cities in the workd for families

Dublin ranked 120th of 150 best cities in the workd for families
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 23, 2020 - 02:20 PM

The Land Development Agency says a redesign of Dublin is needed in order to make it a better place for families.

A survey of the 150 best cities in the world has Dublin in 120th place.

The study by German company, Movinga, looked at 16 factors to reveal the best cities in the world for families.

The survey highlights the capital's inefficient transport, high living costs, poor paid parental leave and unaffordable housing.

The interim chair of the Land Development Agency, John Moran, says a lot of the problems are down to design.

He says walkable villages within urban spaces where people can work, go to school and play are needed.

"If you're walking around the place or maybe cycling you are having casual encounters with friends, you are walking your kids to school.

"That's a very different type of living than what has been allowed to develop in Dublin."

Mr Moran said that people are aware of the problems that Dublin city is having and the need to re-engineer it to make it more livable.

"At the same time, it is 150 cities. There are thousands of cities across the world so in many ways our problems come down to problems of success in how we have built the city for growth over the past number of decades."

European cities like Munich, Copenhagan and Stockholm all made the top 20 while Helsinki in Finland took the number one spot.

READ MORE

Hundreds of Dublin taxi drivers to protest outside Free Now office

More on this topic

Dublin City Council to take control of Iveagh MarketsDublin City Council to take control of Iveagh Markets

City council to look at hotel bed tax for DublinCity council to look at hotel bed tax for Dublin

Coolock body-parts find: Gardaí probe possible link to missing teenagerCoolock body-parts find: Gardaí probe possible link to missing teenager

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after human body parts found in bag in DublinGardaí appeal for witnesses after human body parts found in bag in Dublin


TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Hundreds of Dublin taxi drivers to protest outside Free Now officeHundreds of Dublin taxi drivers to protest outside Free Now office

Teenager arrested in connection with Cameron Blair death Teenager arrested in connection with Cameron Blair death

Resident at St John of God centre for people with disabilities experienced '89 abusive incidents', HIQA findsResident at St John of God centre for people with disabilities experienced '89 abusive incidents', HIQA finds

Court of Appeal tells woman to have €400,000 family home ready for sale in AprilCourt of Appeal tells woman to have €400,000 family home ready for sale in April


Lifestyle

It turns out 40 is no longer the new 30 – a new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness. The mid-life crisis is all too real, writes Antoinette Tyrrell.A midlife revolution: A new study says 47 is the age of peak unhappiness

Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician with special interest in neurodisability, Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple StreetWorking Life: Dr Irwin Gill, consultant paediatrician at Temple Street

THE temperature of your baking ingredients can affect the outcome.Michelle Darmody bakes espresso and pecan cake and chocolate lime mousse

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »