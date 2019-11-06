News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin primary school ditches written homework

Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 04:47 PM

A Dublin primary school has scrapped written homework to ease the pressure on students and parents.

Loreto in Rathfarnham still expects students to do spellings and tables though.

Teachers at the school said there has been an improvement in the abilities of students in these areas.

Principal, Sister Maria Hyland, said the move was in response to the demands faced by parents.

Sister Hyland said: "We asked what was it achieving? And I suppose we are being responsive and relative to present reality for parents who are very busy, maybe both parents are working and they are coming home late in the evening and children are tired.

"So we decided that what we would do is that the written homework, which seems to take forever for certain children, that we would leave the spellings and a little bit of oral work."

