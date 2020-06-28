News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin Pride ‘one to remember’ as festival goes online amid coronavirus pandemic

Dublin Pride ‘one to remember’ as festival goes online amid coronavirus pandemic
By Press Association
Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 05:01 PM

This year’s Dublin Pride festival has been described as “one to remember” as coronavirus restrictions meant the cancellation of outdoor parades.

Dublin Pride Parade went online for the culmination of this year’s annual LGBTQ+ celebrations.

The theme of this year’s festival is “In This Together”, and organisers said that, despite the usual celebration, people should come together to support the LGBTQ+ community and the vital services they provide.

Paul Ryder co-hosts the Dublin Digital Pride festival in the round room of the Mansion House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
Paul Ryder co-hosts the Dublin Digital Pride festival in the round room of the Mansion House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Organisers asked people to post photos and videos of their DIY parades or parties with the hashtag #VirtualPrideParade.

Vladimir Ruska said he and his friends had fun celebrating this year’s Pride by having a house party – the first time he and his friends had been able to meet since February.

“It was a Pride Party I will never forget because of coronavirus. Usually we would all join the parade and meet up with lots of friends and family and go to a club and maybe even an afterparty – this year we had to stay at home.”

“We decided to still get dressed up this year and put on rainbow coloured clothing and hats and decorations. We  made sure to wear our face coverings too as much as we could.

“It was so nice to see friends and have a celebration but we hope that they can reschedule the Pride Festival for the winter time when the coronavirus goes away,” he added.

“I really wanted to be able to celebrate with my mother – she is 75 years old but she loves a party and always celebrates Pride with me.”

The virtual parade was led by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, and frontline workers from across the city and included community organisations, sponsors and partners.

Thousands of people attended last year’s parade but it could not be held this year due to coronavirus restrictions.

READ MORE

Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival confirmed to go ahead, with Sonique set to make it feel so good

More on this topic

Dublin to host first-ever virtual Pride parade todayDublin to host first-ever virtual Pride parade today

Cork LGBT+ Pride Festival confirmed to go ahead, with Sonique set to make it feel so goodCork LGBT+ Pride Festival confirmed to go ahead, with Sonique set to make it feel so good

The day that changed Ireland forever: Colm O'Gorman looks back at five years since the marriage referendumThe day that changed Ireland forever: Colm O'Gorman looks back at five years since the marriage referendum

Pride 2020: Being open is good for businessPride 2020: Being open is good for business

Dublin PrideLGBTQTOPIC: Pride 2020

More in this Section

'Start opening up slowly': Calls made for limited countries on 'airbridges' travel plan in Ireland'Start opening up slowly': Calls made for limited countries on 'airbridges' travel plan in Ireland

Men with dissident republican links shot dead in west BelfastMen with dissident republican links shot dead in west Belfast

Eamon Ryan dismisses idea that Micheál Martin struck deals with IndependentsEamon Ryan dismisses idea that Micheál Martin struck deals with Independents

Body of missing teenager found in storm drain in north BelfastBody of missing teenager found in storm drain in north Belfast


Lifestyle

After four months of being closed off from the mainland, the islands have finally been given the all clear to open up again as of June 29.Dan McCarthy: The Islands are open again for business

It was suggested, originally, that the tree’s genus be named after another military commander, the Irishman Arthur Wellesley.Richard Collins: General Sherman giant redwood tree is the largest member of its species alive

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and you have all you need to create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Dinner sorted for the week

If you visit Grailed, the secondhand online men’s fashion marketplace, for $50,000, you can own a Raf Simons MA-1 camouflage bomber jacket, a reversible style with a highlighter orange interior.One man’s trash is another man’s treasure - inside the multi-billion euro men’s resale market

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 27, 2020

  • 5
  • 17
  • 18
  • 31
  • 38
  • 47
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »