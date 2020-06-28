Dublin Pride ‘one to remember’ as festival goes online amid coronavirus pandemic

This year’s Dublin Pride festival has been described as “one to remember” as coronavirus restrictions meant the cancellation of outdoor parades.

Dublin Pride Parade went online for the culmination of this year’s annual LGBTQ+ celebrations.

The theme of this year’s festival is “In This Together”, and organisers said that, despite the usual celebration, people should come together to support the LGBTQ+ community and the vital services they provide. Paul Ryder co-hosts the Dublin Digital Pride festival in the round room of the Mansion House in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Organisers asked people to post photos and videos of their DIY parades or parties with the hashtag #VirtualPrideParade.

Vladimir Ruska said he and his friends had fun celebrating this year’s Pride by having a house party – the first time he and his friends had been able to meet since February.

“It was a Pride Party I will never forget because of coronavirus. Usually we would all join the parade and meet up with lots of friends and family and go to a club and maybe even an afterparty – this year we had to stay at home.”

“We decided to still get dressed up this year and put on rainbow coloured clothing and hats and decorations. We made sure to wear our face coverings too as much as we could.

“It was so nice to see friends and have a celebration but we hope that they can reschedule the Pride Festival for the winter time when the coronavirus goes away,” he added.

“I really wanted to be able to celebrate with my mother – she is 75 years old but she loves a party and always celebrates Pride with me.”

The virtual parade was led by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Tom Brabazon, and frontline workers from across the city and included community organisations, sponsors and partners.

Thousands of people attended last year’s parade but it could not be held this year due to coronavirus restrictions.