Dublin Port lodges application for second major capital development project

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 10:11 AM

Dublin Port Company is lodging an application with An Bord Pleanála for its second major capital development project.

The MP2 Project is part of the Port's Masterplan 2040.

The application includes a number of different elements including the lengthening of an existing river berth.

It also includes consolidation of passenger terminal buildings and a new open structure Ro-Ro jetty to allow "for ferries up to 240m in length".

It will also include "future-proofing" an oil berth so it change to a container berth if needed.

The Port says that when complete the new project will "increase Dublin Port’s capacity to handle growing ship sizes by providing up to three longer, deeper river berths capable of taking Ro-Ro ferries and Lo-Lo container ships measuring up to 240m in length."

Eamonn O’Reilly, Chief Executive, Dublin Port Company, said: "Masterplan 2040 provides a sustainable path for us to develop the port and the MP2 Project will provide much needed additional capacity to cater for projected growth of both Ro-Ro and Lo-Lo traffic from now up to 2040.

"Within the MP2 Project, we are readying ourselves to repurpose our oil importation facilities. As petroleum imports decline in future years, the MP2 Project will allow us to turn oil berths into container berths.

"As part of our ten-year €1bn capital programme to 2028, we will complete the ongoing ABR Project, commence works on the MP2 Project itself and advance works on a variety of other projects including the development of Dublin Inland Port.

"The company’s Board recently approved a new €300m debt facility to finance the first phase of the ten-year programme."

