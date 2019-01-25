Dublin mother to fulfil dream of buying home after lottery win

An unemployed Dublin mother has said she will fulfil her dream of buying her own home after winning €500,000 on a scratch card.

Holding back tears today, the mother, from Tallaght, said she “never thought” she would see the day when she would be in a position to secure her future, and that of her children, by owning her own home.

“I presumed a house was always going to be out of my reach.

“This changes everything, I will see if I can buy the house that I am renting,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw I had won €500,000, I thought surely this is only €5,000. A mother has won a small fortune on a scratch card (Aoife Moore/PA)

“I went out to my car and rang my boyfriend to tell him.

“I locked myself into the car for ages trying to let the news sink in.

“I went back into my friends and finished my visit without saying anything and then went home”.

She was one of two winners who claimed 500,000 euro each.

Speaking in the National Lottery Winner’s Room, the winner said the day before she bought the winning scratch card she told her father that she was going to win big on the Lotto.

“I just had this feeling that this was my time,” she said.

“Incredible that the very next day I won €500,000! It still hasn’t fully sunk in.”

The winner said she also plans another first, to buy a new car.

Meanwhile another lucky player into National Lottery headquarters was a Dublin man who got his weekend off to a flying start by claiming a €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize won from the draw on January 22.

The lucky Dub, who bought his winning ticket in Co Kildare, was oblivious to his massive win until he checked his ticket during his lunch break this afternoon.

“I had absolutely no idea,” he said.

“I was killing a little bit of time during a break from work and I spotted my EuroMillions ticket in my wallet. One winner plans to use his windfall to support Ireland’s quest for glory in the rugby World Cup (Niall Carson/PA)

“My heart absolutely stopped when I scanned the ticket on my phone, I hadn’t a clue how much I had won until I called the National Lottery, it’s just an unbelievable start to the weekend.

“I’ve had to keep it to myself in work but I quietly called my wife who still doesn’t believe.

“She’ll get some shock when I arrive home with a cheque for a half million euro,” he said.

The Dublin man plans to pay off his mortgage with his huge EuroMillions win but his main priority is a trip to Japan to support Joe Schmidt’s Ireland team at the World Cup in September next year.

- Press Association