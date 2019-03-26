Dublin MetroLink rail line to be revealed today

The route of Dublin's MetroLink rail line will be revealed today.

It is believed the southside section of the line will be scrapped.

The National Transport Authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are due to announce the revised plans this afternoon.

The line will connect Dublin Airport to the city by rail.

The southside section of the line from Sandyford to Charlemont looks set to be abandoned in an effort to save disruption to the Luas Green line.

However, The Irish Times is reporting that plans to demolish the College Gate apartment block and Markievicz Leisure Centre have not been reversed.

Last month John Dean - Chairperson of the Save Markievicz Pool & Gym campaign - told Newstalk Breakfast that there are other solutions and it is not necessary to demolish the building which is home to 150 people.

“They could drill down through shafts on either side to make the station underground. We don’t think it’s necessary to knock down the building.”

The plans are set be revealed at 2pm.