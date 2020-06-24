News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin man who cut eye of 'vulnerable person' jailed for five years

Dublin man who cut eye of 'vulnerable person' jailed for five years
By Brion Hoban
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 02:56 PM

A man who cut the eye of “a vulnerable person” with a knife during an attempted robbery has been jailed for five years.

Patrick Byrne (23) of Neilstown Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to attempted robbery on a street in Clondalkin on October 9, 2018.

Garda Barry O'Shea told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that on the date in question, then 41-year-old man David Cleary had left the city centre hostel in which he was residing in order to visit his mother in the Clondalkin area.

Gda O'Shea said Mr Cleary first collected money from the Salvation Army who were managing his money at that time. Mr Cleary then went to the local shops on behalf of his mother.

While on his way, Mr Cleary was approached by Byrne and asked if he wanted to buy any drugs. When the victim declined, Byrne became aggressive, produced a knife and shouted to “give me the money”.

The accused kicked Mr Cleary to the ground and attacked him with his knife before fleeing, having failed to take any money. Mr Cleary sustained two cuts to his back, a cut to his index finger and a cut to his eye.

Byrne has 21 previous convictions, including previous convictions for robbery, attempted robbery and assault causing harm. He is currently serving a five year sentence with the final two years suspended for offences including possession of drugs.

Gda O'Shea agreed with Luigi Rea BL, defending, that his client started to abuse cannabis aged 14 and later moved on to taking cocaine and various tablets. He agreed that 16 of his previous convictions were recorded as a juvenile.

Judge Melanie Greally said that the victim appears to have been “a vulnerable person” who had achieved some stability. She said he sustained “significant visual impairment” as a consequence of the injury to his eye.

Judge Greally said she took into account that Byrne was someone who had battled addiction difficulties and noted that a limited number of his previous convictions involved “serious violence”.

She sentenced Byrne to six-and-a-half years imprisonment, but suspended the final 18 months of the sentence on strict conditions. She ordered that the sentence run concurrent to the sentences Byrne is currently serving.

READ MORE

Leo Varadkar tells European leaders that Ireland will 'settle for nothing less' than properly funded CAP

More on this topic

Community service for Cork teen who claimed to have coronavirus after spitting at GardaCommunity service for Cork teen who claimed to have coronavirus after spitting at Garda

Dublin man jailed for false imprisonment of mother and 8-yr-old daughterDublin man jailed for false imprisonment of mother and 8-yr-old daughter

State in 'legislative stalemate' due to 'unjustified' interpretation of Constitution, High Court toldState in 'legislative stalemate' due to 'unjustified' interpretation of Constitution, High Court told

HSE apologises, and makes €4.6m interim payment to family of boy who suffered injuries at birthHSE apologises, and makes €4.6m interim payment to family of boy who suffered injuries at birth

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

'Country needs a majority government': Leo Varadkar urges support for new draft deal'Country needs a majority government': Leo Varadkar urges support for new draft deal

Some coronavirus masks not properly tested in Northern IrelandSome coronavirus masks not properly tested in Northern Ireland

Four in 10 people wear face coverings, figures showFour in 10 people wear face coverings, figures show

Ireland's first online will register launchedIreland's first online will register launched


Lifestyle

The popstar has spoken out about how she feels less groggy without alcohol.Miley Cyrus: What can six months of sobriety do to your body?

Caroline Delaney has advice on how to turn that ‘yarden’ into the garden of your dreams.How to make the most of small and urban spaces

Ciara McDonnell has the recipe for success when it comes to entertaining in your garden.Let's take it outside: Your guide to entertaining in the garden this summer

Liverpool and Man United are both in action, while Michael Portillo concludes his series on Irish independence.Wednesday TV Highlights: Premier League action and the conclusion of Michael Portillo's Irish independence series

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »