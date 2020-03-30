Dublin man pleads guilty to participating in actions intended to help in Patrick Hutch murder

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty to participating in activities intended to facilitate the murder of Patrick “Patsy” Hutch in the capital two years ago.

Mark Capper (21) of Cappagh Green, in Finglas, Dublin 11, was transferred from custody to the non-jury Special Criminal Court today to enter his guilty plea.

Capper pleaded guilty to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and participating in activities intended to facilitate the commission of a serious offence by that criminal organisation, or any of its members, to wit the murder of Patrick Hutch within the State between February 1 and March 10, 2018, both dates inclusive.

The single count to which Capper pleaded guilty includes providing or assisting in the provision of one or more motor vehicles for use by the criminal organisation and/or moving one or more motor vehicles for subsequent use by one or more members of the Criminal Organisation and/or carrying out repairs to one or more vehicles for subsequent use by one or more members of the Criminal Organisation and/or carrying out reconnaissance on behalf of the Criminal Organisation and/or planning or assisting in planning the intended shooting of Patrick Hutch.

Five other men, who are charged with conspiring to murder Mr Hutch had their cases adjourned for seven weeks.

More to follow.