Dublin man pleads guilty to having sub-machine gun and three handguns

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to having a sub-machine gun and three handguns with intent to endanger life.

Gary Thompson (aged 34), with an address at Plunkett Green in Finglas, Dublin 11 admitted today to unlawful possession of four firearms with intent to endanger life at Belmont Hall Apartments, Gardiner Street, Dublin 1 on March 10, 2018.

The four firearms included a 9mm Rak sub-machine gun, a .38 Special Calibre Rossi Make Revolver, a 9mm Beretta 92 semi-automatic pistol and a 9mm Makarov semi-automatic pistol.

When the registrar read the indictment to Gary Thompson and asked him how he was pleading, he stood up and replied: “Guilty”.

Michael Bowman SC, representing Gary Thompson, requested that a governor’s report be prepared on behalf of his client and this was granted by the court.

Ms Justice Tara Burns, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Flann Brennan, remanded the defendant in custody until July 15, when he will be sentenced.

Gary Thompson's brother, Glen Thompson (aged 23), with an address at Plunkett Drive, also in Finglas and Robert Browne (aged 35), of Phibsboro Road in Phibsboro, Dublin 7 both pleaded guilty in May to the same charge.

They will also be sentenced on July 15.