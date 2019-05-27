Dublin man pleads guilty to conspiring to murder man in Dublin

A Dublin man has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to conspiring to murder Gary Hanley.

Joseph Kelly (35) of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12 admitted today to conspiring with Alan Wilson, Liam Brannigan, Luke Wilson and other persons to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6 2017, both dates inclusive.

This offence is contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

Kelly also pleaded guilty to possessing a 9mm Beretta semi-automatic pistol with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Marino, Dublin 3 on November 6, 2017.

Sean Gillane SC, prosecuting, told the three-judge court that Kelly could be arraigned on the two counts.

When the registrar read the indictment to Kelly and asked him how he was pleading, he stood up and replied “guilty” to each of the two counts.

Giollaiosa O Lideadha SC, representing Kelly, requested that a governor’s report be prepared on behalf of his client and this was granted by the court.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded the defendant in custody until July 8, when he will be sentenced.

Last year, Luke Wilson (23) from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10 was sentenced to 11 years in jail after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta handgun with intent to endanger life at Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3 on November 6, 2017.

Wilson also received a six-year concurrent sentence after he admitted to conspiring to murder Mr Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6, 2017.

Alan Wilson (39) of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8 and Liam Brannigan (37) from Bride Street, Dublin 8 are also charged with conspiring to murder Mr Hanley on the same occasion.

Alan Wilson is further charged with conspiracy to murder a person or persons unknown at the 74 Talbot public house, on Talbot Street in Dublin 1 between September 11 and September 15, 2017.

A trial date has been set for October 7 in the case of Alan Wilson and Mr Brannigan.