Dublin man jailed for slashing woman's face with knife

A man who was the subject of “street justice” after slashing a woman's face with a knife has been jailed for three years.

Jason Kane (24) of St Attracta Road, Cabra, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm and production of a knife outside his address on September 3, 2018.

Garda James Campbell told Eoin Lawlor BL, prosecuting, that Kane later claimed that at the time he believed the victim had kicked him in the head while he was asleep two days prior to the assault, because that is what his girlfriend told him had happened.

Gda Campbell said that Kane and the woman exchanged messages and on the date in question she went to his house. He emerged from his house, tried to punch her brother and she tried to “dig” him in return.

Kane then tried to punch the woman, but he missed and she walked out of the garden. He called out to her, she turned around and received what she thought was a punch between her eyes.

The woman thought she saw something in his hand which he then used to swipe across her face. She heard someone say that 'he's after swiping you' and she was brought to her friend's house where a towel was held to her face.

She later emerged from her friend's house to discover that Kane had sustained injuries from other people in the meantime. He told her that he “didn't mean it” and she kicked him in the shoulder.

The court heard that the woman sustained a 6cm wound to a “cosmetically visible area” which will leave a permanent scar. Gardaí discovered a Stanley knife in a nearby bush.

In an interview with gardaí, Kane said he initially thought the knife in his pocket was a lighter before he pulled it out. Kane said he intended to stun her with the handle of the knife, but he accepted that it was reckless to produce the knife.

Kane has previous convictions for assault and public order offences. He is the father of one daughter.

Gda Campbell agreed with Karl Monaghan BL, defending, that his client told gardaí he was in fear of another man who arrived with the victim who he said was holding a chisel. Gda Campbell confirmed that gardaí found a chisel in the garden of the address.

Mr Monaghan says it seems his client was the subject of “street justice” in the aftermath of the incident. He said that very shortly afterwards his client was attacked by another group of people.

He said that his client had worked as a chef, but had lost his employment as a result of issues with alcohol. He said that his client was currently working as a chef while in custody.

Judge Martin Nolan said the application of a knife to the head or face “is always serious”. He said the mitigating factors were his guilty plea, his genuine remorse, his work history and willingness to work.

Judge Nolan sentenced Kane to three years imprisonment. He backdated the sentence to September 5, last, the date Kane first went into custody on the matter.