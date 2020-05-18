News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Dublin man jailed for holding guns for a large criminal organisation

Dublin man jailed for holding guns for a large criminal organisation
Judge Martin Nolan described the holding of firearms for third parties as a “very serious” offence before jailing him for nine years.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, May 18, 2020 - 04:11 PM

A Dublin man has been jailed for nine years for holding guns for a large criminal organisation.

Gardner, of Carnlough Road, Cabra, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of the various firearms and ammunition at Quarry Road, Cabra on November 5, 2016. He has 40 previous convictions for more minor offences.

He was wearing a bulletproof vest when gardaí approached him in November 2016. He came to garda attention as they followed a white Ford Focus van as part of a surveillance operation.

He had a car key on him, which he claimed to have found while out walking his dog.

The key opened a car found in an underground car park not far from where Gardner was seen talking to the occupants of the van.

Two machine guns, three loaded revolvers and over a hundred rounds of ammo were found in the car.

The court heard Gardner’s fingerprints were found on the revolvers, and one of the machine guns, but he could not explain how they got there.

READ MORE

High Court judge claims French request to see Ian Bailey submissions is 'a storm in a teacup'

He later accepted they belonged to a large criminal organisation.

When asked why he was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was arrested, he said it was for his own protection.

Judge Martin Nolan accepted his admissions were helpful, but said he must have known the guns were to be used to cause serious harm or death to others.

He described the holding of firearms for third parties as a “very serious” offence before jailing him for nine years.

READ MORE

Couple hit by uninsured scrambler while sunbathing in Dublin park sue MIBI

More on this topic

High Court appoints liquidators to office supplies wholesaler Spicers; 42 jobs lostHigh Court appoints liquidators to office supplies wholesaler Spicers; 42 jobs lost

'Serial offender' broke Covid-19 laws to steal fuel'Serial offender' broke Covid-19 laws to steal fuel

Liquidators appointed to country's only private primary schoolLiquidators appointed to country's only private primary school

State wants time to consider 'complex issues' raised in action brought by son of alleged ISIS fighterState wants time to consider 'complex issues' raised in action brought by son of alleged ISIS fighter


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces'Jumping to conclusions': CIF says it is not a requirement for workers to wear masks unless working in enclosed spaces

High Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospitalHigh Court directs suspension of doctor who worked in Kerry hospital

Thousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix ParkThousands sign petition to keep cars out of Phoenix Park

Unions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measuresUnions call on Humphreys to allow HSA shut sites not compliant with Covid-19 measures


Lifestyle

Prudence Wade takes a look back at the beginnings of the two-piece swimsuit and how it made its way into the mainstream.The scandalous history of the bikini

Des O'Driscoll picks some of the highlights on the box tonight.Monday's TV Highlights: A classic comedy and a dramatic Coronation Street episode

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »