Dublin man found guilty of conspiring with Kinahan cartel to commit murder

By Olga Cronin
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 01:18 PM

The Special Criminal Court has found a 37-year-old man guilty of conspiring with Kinahan Cartel murder plotters to gun down Dublin man Gary Hanley.

Liam Brannigan, 37, from Bride Street, Dublin 8, was charged with conspiring to murder Gary Hanley at a location within the State between September 15 and November 6, 2017.

The accused had pleaded not guilty.

Four men have previously all pleaded guilty to the same offence.

Luke Wilson, 24, from Cremona Road in Ballyfermot, Dublin; Alan Wilson, 39, of New Street Gardens, Dublin 8; and Joseph Kelly, 35, of Kilworth Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12, have all been jailed.

Dean Howe, 34, with an address at Oakfield, Dublin 8, will be sentenced on March 3 after he pleaded guilty before Christmas.

Luke Wilson, who also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Beretta, was jailed for 11 years; Alan Wilson was given six years and Joseph Kelly, who also admitted a weapons charge, was jailed for 12 years.

More to follow...

