Home»ireland

Dublin man faces trial accused of sexual assault and false imprisonment

By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 03:39 PM

The case of a 39-year-old man accused of the sexual assault and false imprisonment of two women in Dublin has been sent forward for trial.

Dubliner Philip Murphy, who is of no fixed address, was extradited from England last month.

Mr Murphy is accused of sexually assaulting, falsely imprisoning and threatening to kill the women, or cause them serious harm.

The offences are alleged to have happened in the Dublin 1 area on February 25th, 2016. The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed trial on indictment.

Mr Murphy made no application for bail at his first hearing on June 9th and was remanded into custody.

The accused appeared again at Cloverhill District Court and was served with a book of evidence.

Judge John Hughes ordered the case to proceed to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for trial later this month.

Detective Garda Emma Ryan said the Dubliner “made no reply to the charges after caution.”

