Dublin man charged with IRA membership released on bail by Special Criminal Court

PSNI at the scene after the discovery of a car bomb under a police officer's car in Belfast in June
By Alison O’Riordan
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 03:38 PM

A Dublin man accused of IRA membership has been released on bail by the non-jury Special Criminal Court today.

Robert O’Leary (41) was arrested in Dublin last week by members of the Special Detective Unit (SDU) as part of a cross-border investigation in connection with the discovery of a car bomb under a police officer's car in Belfast in June.

Mr O’Leary with an address at Clancy Road, Finglas, Dublin 11 is charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA, on August 20, 2019.

This offence is contrary to section 21 of the Offences against the State Act 1939 as amended by section 48 of the Criminal Justice (Terrorist Offences) Act 2005.

At today's bail hearing, Mark Lynam BL, for Mr O’Leary, told the three-judge court that both parties had agreed on bail terms.

Mr Lynam also told the court that an independent surety for Mr O’Leary was present in court and gardai were satisfied to accept that person as surety.

State solicitor Ciara Vibien went on to read the bail conditions to the court, which heard that Mr O'Leary must sign on daily at Finglas garda station between 9am and 9pm, reside at Clancy Road in Finglas, provide a mobile phone number to gardai, surrender his passport and travel documents and not apply for travel documents.

She further stated that he must not leave the jurisdiction and this included not travelling to Northern Ireland and that he must not associate with any members of the IRA or anybody charged or convicted with scheduled or non-scheduled offences before the Special Criminal Court and not contact directly or indirectly any proposed prosecution witnesses in the case.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge Sinead Ni Chulachain, released Mr O'Leary on bail on his own bond of €100 Euro and an independent surety of €10,000. The accused man was remanded on bail until October 21, when a book of evidence is expected to be served on him.

Counsel for Paul Casey (49), Jane Horgan-Jones BL, told the non-jury court that she was not in a position to advance an application for bail on her client's behalf but she hoped to be able to do so next Monday.

Mr Casey, of Carton Court, Ballymun, Dublin 11 was also charged last week with membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA, on August 20, 2019.

Mr Casey was remanded in custody until Monday.

On June 1, a bomb was found under the car of a serving police officer at Shandon Park Golf Club in east Belfast. A tournament, which was being held at the golf club, was cancelled and around 70 people were evacuated.

The device was declared to be a "viable improvised explosive device".

The bomb was discovered a short distance from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) headquarters and dissident republican group, the New IRA, claimed responsibility for the attack at the time.

