Dublin man bailed on rape charges without having to sign on at Garda station due to pandemic

A 61-year-old man charged with rape and sexual assault of a female at his south Dublin home last year has been spared having to sign on at his garda station due the Covid-19 health crisis.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Dublin District Court today charged with rape and five counts of sexual assault which allegedly occurred at his home on a date in March last year.

Garda Michael Cunningham told Judge Colin Daly that the accused had no reply when the charges were put to him this morning. There was no objection to bail with conditions.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the man’s case should be dealt with on indictment.

Due to the rape charge, this means his trial will go before a jury in the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Daly remanded him on bail to appear again at the district court in July to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial. Bail conditions were set.

The accused, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, was ordered to reside at his current address or inform gardaí of any change, be contactable on a mobile phone number he has provided, and have no contact with the complainant or members of her family.

He has to surrender his passport to a Dublin 6 garda station.

The gardaí asked for another condition requiring the man to sign on once a week at a garda station. However, noting the accused did not have a history of bench warrants and due to the current health crisis, the judge did not impose that condition.

The accused, who was granted legal aid, was ordered to appear again in 12 weeks to be served with a book of evidence.

Dressed in jeans and a black jacket, he did not address the court.

His solicitor said the man had been unable to locate his passport this morning, but will hand it over to gardaí within 24 hours.