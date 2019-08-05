News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Dublin man appears in court following discovery of 60 guns in car at Dover

By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 03:55 PM

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court in connection with the discovery of 60 firearms in a car arriving in the UK from France.

Robert Keogh, from Dublin, appeared at Margate Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with illegally importing firearms.

His case was sent for trial at Canterbury Crown Court with a preliminary hearing to be held on September 2.

Undated handout photo issued by the National Crime Agency of firearms which were discovered after a car was searched arriving at the Port of Dover from Calais (NCA/PA)
A spokeswoman for the court said that Keogh did not indicate a plea at the magistrates’ court hearing.

Keogh was charged after Border Force officers stopped a Volkswagen Passat arriving at the Port of Dover from Calais on Friday August 2 and found a Sig Sauer P226 blank firing handgun with a barrel converted to fire live ammunition.

Subsequent searches found another 59 firearms concealed inside the car’s bumper and both rear quarter panels, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The find is believed to be largest seizure of lethal purpose weapons at a port in the UK.

- Press Association

