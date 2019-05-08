NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Dublin man, 43, charged with shooting father of nine

The scene of the shooting
By Tom Tuite
Wednesday, May 08, 2019 - 03:40 PM

A 43-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of Eamon Kelly who was killed in a shooting in Dublin 2012.

Father-of-nine Kelly, 65, was shot three times in the chest with a handgun as he walked towards his home that afternoon.

Kenneth Donoghue with an address at Hazelgrove Estate, Tallaght, Dublin 24, was accused of murdering Eamon Kelly at Furry Park Road, Killester, on Dublin's north-side, on December 4, 2012.

He also faced a connected firearms charge for unlawful possession of a Glock pistol.

Mr Donoghue appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

A bail application in a murder case must be made before the High Court.

The defendant was remanded in custody pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

He will face his next hearing on May 14 at Cloverhill District Court.

Meanwhile, a second man aged in his 40s has been arrested by Gardaí today in connection with the murder of Eamon Kelly.

This man will appear in court later today.

