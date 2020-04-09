Dublin Lord Mayor's plea: Be careful disposing gloves and masks in fight against 'invisible enemy'

People are being urged not to drop used gloves and masks on the ground.

Dublin City Council says certain parts of the city have seen an increase in the amount of gloves and masks being littered by people using them to protect themselves during the Covid-19 crisis.

The council is asking people to ensure all litter is disposed of carefully and appropriately during this time.

“Our invisible enemy lurks around a lot of corners," said Lord Mayor of Dublin Tom Brabazon.

"We need to be mindful about how we dispose of used latex gloves and masks as they could contain the virus.

"Doing whatever we can to stop the spread of the virus and thereby save lives is critical and this includes being responsible for the safe disposal of face masks and gloves,” he added.